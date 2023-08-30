Associate Nations Need More Exposure In ODI Cricket

Home

New Delhi: The 15th Asia Cup begins tomorrow where Nepal clash with the number one team in ODI and host Pakistan at Multan. But are Nepal good enough to test Pakistan out in the longer white ball format (50 over format), I am afraid no.

With due to respect to Nepal, associate countries get very little ODI experience and would you believe this is the first time they will be playing an ODI International match against Pakistan and till now after getting ODI status in 2018 has just played three ODI games against full member team during this years World cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe, ind against the host, Ireland and WestIndies. How can a team turn up and beat a full term member team and that too a number one team.

In a T20 format there are more chances of an upset because the format is short and any team can beat another team because of the unpredictability of the format. But in a 50 over format, you need long match temperament to withstand through the distance of the game. The associate nations do get to play T20 games which too is less as much they should get to play but unless they are not given opportunities to play enough 50 over games , chances of an upset are very less as they more often than not they falter either chasing a total or defending a target as they lack the experience of handling the pressure of the longer format.

Its a pity associate countries don’t get to play enough 50 over games and ICC must look to make them play more games in a format which is dying due to the resurgence of T20 franchise tournaments around the world where every one month there is some franchise tournament happening around the world.

There cant be a bigger example than WestIndies who were once the undisputed kings in ODI cricket winning the first two world cups but have lost their way in ODI cricket since late 1999 to an extent that this year they could not even qualify for this year ODI world cup in India.

Written by Anish Rajan

(Anish Rajan is a Dubai-based businessman with a keen interest in cricket and the views are his personal.)















