Aston Martin turned the primary crew to announce the launch date for its new 2023 System One automobile – AMR23.

On December 16, the outfit, previously often called Racing Level, tweeted, “It’s coming together. ​#AMR23, revealed 13.02.23.”

The launch shall be held on February 13, 2023 at 7PM GMT on the crew’s Silverstone base, the place work is in progress on an all-new £200 million headquarters.

It is coming collectively. ​#AMR23, revealed 13.02.23. pic.twitter.com/b9TG93Kiwa — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Staff (@AstonMartinF1) December 16, 2022

Aston Martin, owned by Lawrence Stroll, completed seventh within the constructor’s championship in 2022. Nevertheless, it’s going to see an enormous change in personnel as two-time world champion Fernando Alonso joins from Alpine as a alternative for four-time world champion and now retired Sebastian Vettel. The crew additionally has a brand new Technical Director Dan Fallows, who left Crimson Bull.

Lance Stroll will stay because the second driver with Mike Krack being Staff Principal.

The second crew to announce its launch date for 2023 season is Ferrari. The Scuderia will reveal its newest challenger for the System One title on February 14, a day after Aston Martin.

In the meantime, AlphaTauri will has introduced the date for revealing its new livery for the following season. The world will see the color scheme of its new automobile – AT04 – on February 11.

The brand new automobile shall be raced by Yuki Tsunoda, who shall be competing in his third season in System 1, and rookie Nyck de Vries, who replaces the Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly.

FORMULA ONE 2023 GUIDE