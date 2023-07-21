Home

At 37, Shikhar Dhawan Still Draws Inspirations From Youngsters; Recalls Learnings From Suryakumar Yadav

Shikhar Dhawan has played in the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2015 and 2019 editions of the Cricket World Cup, and amassed 1238 runs including six centuries.



Shikhar Dhawan has played in 2015 and 2019 editions of ODI World Cups. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan might have played 13 years of international cricket but his thurst for new learnings hasn’t stopped, a fact the left-handed opener admitted during the launch of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 official film in Mumbai on Thursday.

India is hosting the ODI World Cup in October-November. The 37-year-old Dhawan, who is currently out of contention in the Indian team, was one of the panelists in the event and expressed the biggest change he has noticed in the way cricket is being played these days.

“It’s really good to see. Change is the only constant thing in life. You have to adapt with time. It is lovely to see how players have come up with new strategies and new ways of thinking,” said Dhawan.

“Even like… we’ve been playing for such a long time, we get so inspired by all the young players when they come up with some new shots, and personally I ask ‘how you played that?’.” The southpaw also compared modern-day cricket to the time when he started playing and explained how the mindset of the youngsters has become a game-changer.

“The thought process is getting broader. Earlier our coaches used to tell us to play down the ground, you don’t have to play big shots. So, we were raised with that sort of mindset but now when you see a youngster coming in, they will just go and express themselves.

“So, again, the main point is when I see the younger generation, they express themselves fearlessly. Where else, we also express ourselves but we had that thing because we were mentally trained that we have to play more on the ground.

“But the new generation, they play and they express themselves very nicely and they don’t feel that guilt as well that ‘I got out this way or that way’, so I feel that is the biggest change we have seen and it’s amazing,” said Dhawan, who played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is with over 10,000 international runs.

He also recalled an instance where Dhawan tried to learn from Suryakumar Yadav. “I was asking SKY, he hits that six and I asked him ‘What do you do, man?’. So he was like, ‘I just bend and I do this’.

“I said I am going to try that in the nets as well because the more tools you can carry, it gets easier and it’s a wonderful mindset,” he said. A top performer in ICC events, Dhawan also spoke about the exhilarating feeling of playing on one of the grandest stages.

“It’s a very special feeling when you play in a World Cup and that’s what you prepare for when you are playing bilateral series,” Dhawan said. “Your main aim in that or when the World Cup is going to come.

“So we’re maturing ourselves and bilateral series are like a step-by-step [process]. You take small steps to reach the bigger target and of course, it’s a whole different feeling. When the first time my name got into the World Cup team I was like ‘alright’ and you say to yourself that ‘history mein naam aagaya hai ki World Cup bhi khele hain’ (It gets mentioned in history that they have also participated in the World Cup). So it is that big [a deal] as a cricketer, and it’s a great feeling. And lots of pressure as well,” he added.

