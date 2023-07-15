Menu
At No Stage Did Yashasvi Jaiswal Panic, Says Rohit Sharma After Indias Huge 1st Test Win Over West Indies

By: admin

Date:

.


India made 421/5 in their only batting effort of the game and bowled out West Indies for 150 and 130 to ensure a three-day finish.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 171 on his Test debut against West Indies. (Image: BCCI)

Roseau: India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that at no point Yashasvi Jaiswal did panic during the latter’s 171 and said he showed he belongs to the highest level after their an innings and 141-run victory against West Indies in the first Test in Dominica that ended inside three days.

The Rajasthan Royals opener became only the third Indian to score 150 on debut following his exploits with the bat in the Indian Premier League and domestic cricket, and also shared a 229-run opening wicket stand with Rohit, who also got a hundred.

“He has the talent, he has shown us in the past that he is ready. Came and batted sensibly. The temperament was also tested, at no stage he was panicking,” said Rohit after the game. “The chats we had were to remind him that ‘you belong here.

“You have done the hard yards, enjoy your time here’.” India made 421/5 in their only batting effort of the game and bowled out West Indies for 150 (first innings) and 130 (second innings) to ensure a three-day finish.

“I would like to start by saying it was a great effort with the ball. Getting them out for 150 set the game for us. We knew batting would get tough, it wasn’t easy to score runs. We knew we wanted to bat only once and bat long.

“Get over 400 runs and then we came out and bowled really well,” he said. Ravichandran Ashwin ended with 12 wickets in the game and Ravindra Jadeja took five, drawing praise from the skipper.

“The results speak for themselves, they have been doing it for a while. There isn’t much to tell them, it is about giving them the freedom to express. The experience these guys have on pitches like this is always a luxury.

“Both Ash and Jadeja were superb, specially Ashwin for coming out and bowling this way was class,” he added. On starting with a win in the new WTC cycle, he said: “Always nice to start well, it is a fresh cycle. We weren’t too worried about the pitch, we wanted to come here and get results.

“Important to start well, now about taking that momentum into the second Test. There are a couple of new guys and people who haven’t had much Test cricket, so just about getting them out on the field now.”










