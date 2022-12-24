Earlier than its starting, the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar had made the headlines for a lot of causes. Now that the match is finished and dusted, one nation that has risen from the ashes is Morocco.

Atlas Lions turned the primary African nation to qualify for the semifinals and, on its means, beat Spain (2010 World champion) and Portugal (2016 Euro champion).

Cristiano Ronaldo – maybe among the best to ever play the game and somebody who has 819 profession targets to his identify – left the pitch in tears as hundreds of thousands roared from the streets of Marrakesh to Souq Waqif in Doha.

Morocco had come into the World Cup, drawn in a gaggle with the runner-up and third-placed staff from the 2018 World Cup – Croatia and Belgium respectively.

It started its marketing campaign with a goalless draw towards the Croats earlier than stunning Belgium. Captain Romain Saiss opened the scoring within the 73rd minute earlier than Zakaria Aboukhlal sealed the competition within the second half of damage time.

After that, it went on to win each match till the semifinal, beginning with a victory over Canada, and a penalty-shootout win over Spain within the spherical of 16, thanks to 2 heroic saves by Yassine Bounou and an apropos panenka by Achraf Hakimi.

Towards Portugal, Youssef En-Nesyri, the Sevilla ahead who had no LaLiga targets this season, scored his second aim of the match, virtually emulating Ronaldo’s well-known header towards Sampdoria as the previous watched from the bench.

Nonetheless, France stopped its dream run when an injury-hit Morocco – with out Saiss and Noussair Mazraoui – completed second finest within the battle for a spot within the last. Nonetheless, Morocco’s journey got here as a breath of contemporary air.

Redemption for Regragui, Ziyech

Morocco’s head coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who had guided the staff to Qatar 2022, was fired in August resulting from a disagreement with the nation’s soccer federation, particularly concerning the return of winger Hakim Ziyech, who was dropped after he was ‘unwilling’ to play in a pleasant recreation.

Walid Regragui changed Halilhodzic in September however the coach – who had guided Wydad Casablanca to the league and CAF Champions League titles – was labelled the ‘avocado head’ due to the boots he was about to fill and the repute Halilhodzic had in Moroccan soccer.

Born in France, Regragui had determined to play for Atlas Lions all his life. He promptly introduced again Ziyech – a participant who was later proved instrumental within the staff’s success in Qatar – into the aspect.

Ziyech, who had introduced his retirement following a rift with the previous head coach, led the counter-attacks on the suitable flank, scored a aim and was concerned in an help.

Regragui and Ziyech at the moment are icons in Morocco, members of the military that bore the torch of African soccer and saved the flame burning till the semifinals – a primary for the continent. There’s little question that redemption was full, for each.

Mom’s Love: The magic potion

The Wyndham Doha West Bay lodge, the bottom for the Morocco staff, seemed atypical of what a lodge would seem like when gamers keep.

Regragui, together with the Royal Moroccan Soccer Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa, ensured that the members of the family chosen by all of the squad members – together with the assist workers – have been entitled to an all-inclusive journey to Qatar.

The coach, himself, took his mom to Qatar and he or she watched her son make historical past.

“I lived my life in Paris, but it was the first time that I attended a tournament with Walid participating, as a player or a coach,” Regragui’s mom informed the Moroccan TV station Arryadia.

One other doting mom was happy within the stands as Achraf Hakimi – the Spain-born full-back – plied his commerce, sealing a victory for his staff with a decisive penalty, satirically towards the nation of his beginning.

“My mother cleaned houses, and my father was a street vendor. We come from a modest family that struggled to earn a living. Today I fight every day for them. They sacrificed themselves for me,” he had as soon as informed Bundesliga.com.

Hakimi, being hugged and kissed by his mom, turned some of the endearing moments and pictures of Qatar 2022.

The Arab Spring and African convergence

Africa didn’t have a devoted qualifying slot within the FIFA World Cup till 1970. That, too, got here after the rise up led by Ohene Djan – Ghana’s FA president, underneath whom the Black Stars boycotted the 1966 version.

Over half a century later, Morocco did the unthinkable: defeating European powerhouses and its former colonisers – Spain and Portugal.

“You have the small team and the big team, but when you are the small team, you have to believe,” Regragui mentioned after beating Portugal.

The Atlas Lions have reignited the assumption of nationwide pleasure in Africans and gamers (with African roots) are selecting to play for international locations from the continent, understanding that there’s a probability to succeed on the worldwide stage.

Hakimi – some of the prolific full-backs on the earth in the meanwhile – selected to signify Morocco and never Spain, the place he was born and raised. And he led his nation all the best way to the final 4.

On the 2022 World Cup, 137 gamers of the 831 performed for a rustic the place they weren’t born. Within the Moroccan squad, 14 of the 26 gamers have been born exterior the nation – from Hakimi and the France-born Saiss to the Netherlands-born Ziyech – however nonetheless selected to play for the African aspect.

The newest version of the worldwide soccer gala was essentially the most profitable for African outfits. Morocco turned the primary African nation this century to win its group, Cameroon earned the excellence of being the primary African aspect to beat Brazil on the World Cup and Tunisia shocked France, the eventual finalist.

This 12 months was additionally the primary World Cup when all 5 African nations had coaches from their very own international locations.

Morocco, past successful hearts in each nook and nook of the world, additionally made ripples within the geopolitical division, waving the Palestinian flag after victories.

Africa and the Arab World have discovered a uniting pressure, soccer, embodied in a pink flag with a inexperienced star and cheers of Dima Maghreb (Morocco endlessly) amongst hundreds of thousands.