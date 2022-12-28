ATP, WTA be a part of forces for United Cup combined groups event

The ATP and WTA excursions’ new three way partnership begins on Thursday in three Australian cities with loads of prize cash and rating factors at stake.

And the combined groups United Cup might additionally assist shake off among the vacation season rust forward of the Australian Open beginning January 16 in Melbourne.

The inaugural United Cup has groups from 18 nations competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney by way of to January 4. Then the three metropolis champions and the next-best performing nation from the group stage will meet at Ken Rosewall Enviornment in Sydney from January 6 to eight to find out the general winner.

The event affords $15 million in prize cash and as much as 500 ATP and 500 WTA rankings factors.

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from United Cup because of harm

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian group with an obvious ankle harm sustained in an exhibition event final week in Dubai. The Wimbledon finalist was anticipated to guide the Australian group, going through Britain’s Cameron Norrie in Sydney on Thursday night time, however withdrew forward of Wednesday’s scheduled media convention.

Kyrgios was additionally because of play Rafael Nadal in essentially the most eagerly-anticipated match of the occasion when Australia meets Spain subsequent week.

“Team Australia update: Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup due to injury,” United Cup organizers tweeted.

Kyrgios’ Australian teammates solely realized 10 minutes earlier than the media convention that he would now not be becoming a member of them.

Staff captain Samantha Stosur mentioned she hadn’t spoken to Kyrgios about his determination and wouldn’t touch upon whether or not he could be match for the Australian Open.

“I’m not going to speak for Nick’s summer, we’ve got to leave that for him,” Stosur mentioned.

With Kyrgios out, world No. 24 Alex de Minaur will transfer into the No. 1 males’s place for Australia and play in opposition to Norrie and Nadal, with No. 107 Jason Kubler — the fifth-ranked Aussie male — promoted to the No.2 spot.

High-seeded Greece is led by world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 6-ranked lady Maria Sakkari. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz will lead second-seeded Poland, with third-seeded United States that includes world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, ninth-ranked Taylor Fritz, world No. 11 Madison Keys and No. 19 Frances Tiafoe.

Nadal will group with world No. 13 Paula Badosa for Spain, whereas Italy may have world No.16 Matteo Berrettini and Martina Trevisan.

Every host metropolis will function two teams of three nations, competing in a round-robin format. Every tie may have two males and two ladies’s singles matches and one combined doubles match to be performed over two days.

Amongst different matches on Thursday’s opening day, the USA performs Czech Republic in a day Group C encounter, additionally in Sydney. In Brisbane, it’s Italy vs. Brazil in a day Group E match and Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan at night time in Group B.

At Perth, Greece performs Bulgaria in Group A and France performs Argentina later in an evening Group F match.