When Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters final met within the ISL in late October, the Kochi group was on a shedding streak. The Blasters had misplaced three matches in a row throughout that part together with the one in opposition to Odisha.

The Blasters at the moment are going by a contented part, having received 5 of their final six matches and have drawn the opposite, the final encounter in opposition to Chennaiyin FC final week. The Blasters tackle Odisha within the ISL on the Nehru Stadium right here on Monday and the encounter guarantees to be attention-grabbing.

“I think this is one of the most important matches of the season because both of us have the same number of points (19). We have been playing good football lately, and so have they,” mentioned Ishfaq Ahmed, the Blasters’ assistant coach.

“We respect them and their coach, but it’s a match on home soil for us. The support of fans and the home ground advantage tips the scales in our favour.”

Like Blasters, Odisha had drawn its final match (goalless in opposition to ATK Mohun Bagan) and earlier than that it had suffered a 0-3 loss in opposition to FC Goa a few weeks in the past.

“It is a very good game to play against a very good side in Kerala (Blasters),” mentioned Odisha head coach Josep Gombau. “Every single player and coach wants to be involved in a game like this. Also, it is on the day after Christmas and I think getting a good result will be the best present for all our fans and families,” he mentioned.