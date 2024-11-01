AUS-A vs IND-A 2024/25, AUS-A vs IND-A 1st unofficial Test Match Report, October 31 – November 03, 2024

Stumps India A 107 and 208 for 2 (Sai Sudharsan 96*, Padikkal 80*, O’Neill 1-33) lead Australia A 195 (McSweeney 39, Connolly 37, Mukesh 6-46, Prasidh 3-59) by 120 runs

Trailing by 88 runs on the first innings, India stared down the barrel at 30 for 2 after the wickets of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Abhimanyu. But Sai Sudharsan and Padikkal steadied the ship with an unbroken 178-run partnership as batting became easier on a surface that flattened out as the day wore on.

They learned the lessons from India A’s disastrous first innings of 107 when a number of batters nicked off. Sai Sudharsan and Padikkal demonstrated patience and judged the full lengths well as they closed in on centuries. They waited to pick off the bowling, which was more wayward than on the opening day.

Both batters used their feet well to offspinner Todd Murphy, who did not threaten and had figures of none for 54 from 17 overs. His struggles reared just before stumps when a delivery slipped from his fingers and landed near the square leg umpire.

Devdutt Padikkal scored 80 in an unbroken 178-run stand with B Sai Sudharsan•Getty Images

It was a terrific recovery from India A after the wickets of Gaikwad and Abhimanyu, who each had double failures for the match. Gaikwad could only tentatively poke at a length delivery from quick Fergus O’Neill and edged to second slip where Cameron Bancroft demonstrated why he is one of the country’s best fielders, with a sharp catch low to the ground.

Abhimanyu is seen as a contender to play in the early part of the Test series given the uncertainty over Rohit Sharma. But he was all at sea against the new ball with O’Neill producing rampant movement.

Abhimanyu was fortunate to have survived on 2 after edging quick Jordan Buckingham to third slip only for the delivery to be deemed a no-ball. The pressure was building on Abhimanyu, who attempted to play more positively and also scampered for tight singles on a couple of occasions. But he pushed his luck after dashing off for a quick run only for the athletic Buckingham at midwicket to throw down the stumps leaving the diving batter just short of his ground.

India’s recovery appeared to have had a setback when Padikkal on 31 drove O’Neill straight to Nathan McSweeney at short extra-cover only for the delivery to be called a no-ball.

Cooper Connolly played positively, hitting five fours in his 37•Getty Images

Padikkal had medical treatment on his legs late in the day, but fought through as India A eyed setting a tough target with the focus soon to shift once again to those Australia A batters hoping to partner Usman Khawaja in the first Test.

India A’s revival was started by Mukesh. He bowled unwavering spells and nipped the ball both ways to finish with 6 for 46, while quick Prasidh Krishna unfurled canny changes of pace, which has served him well in white-ball cricket, to claim a three-wicket haul.

Australia A resumed their first innings at 99 for 4, trailing by just eight runs, with skipper McSweeney having a golden opportunity to boost his bid for first Test selection. McSweeney had survived through to stumps on a madcap day one after the early dismissals of Test candidates Bancroft, Sam Konstas and Marcus Harris.

He once again showcased dogged defence and good judgment to leave deliveries outside his off stump. After a slow start to the day’s play, it took 17 deliveries until the first runs were scored when Cooper Connolly flayed a boundary through the off side.

Connolly, 21, decided to counter-attack and quickly passed McSweeney after smashing 22 runs in an eight-ball whirlwind. His ability to shift gears is a reason why Connolly has risen in the ranks quickly and is seen as a contender for the Test tour of Sri Lanka early next year.

Mukesh Kumar finished with innings figures of 6 for 46•Getty Images

In a contrast to many batters so far in this match, Connolly drove with ease and underlined why in Western Australian cricket circles he has been compared favourably to former Test batter Shaun Marsh. He appeared set for his fourth half-century from six innings in his first-class career before a tame dismissal on 37 when he mistimed a delivery from Mukesh to square-leg.

It led to the quick wickets of Josh Philippe and McSweeney, whose dedication to defence was finally broken when he was caught at gully after being lured into driving a full delivery from Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Reddy was able to find late movement that deceived McSweeney to highlight an impressive performance of 1 for 14 from seven overs.

Australia A led by just 29 runs at the fall of McSweeney’s wicket before Murphy hit a breezy 33 to frustrate India A. It was left to Mukesh to finally wrap up the innings as he clean bowled Brendan Doggett for his fifth wicket and then picked up Murphy – who was the fourth batter in the innings to fall in the 30s.