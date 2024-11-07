AUS-A vs IND-A 2024/25, AUS-A vs IND-A 2nd unofficial Test Match Report, November 07 – 10, 2024

India A 65 for 5 (Padikkal 26, Jurel 24*, Neser 4-16, Boland 1-22) vs Australia A
After being sent in on a green, bouncy pitch, India slumped to 65 for 5 at lunch on day one with Neser claiming 4 for 16 from eight overs including a double-wicket maiden in the opening over of the day.
Neser then bowled a peach to Ruturaj Gaikwad. From wider of the crease he angled into off, the right-hander had to play, it seamed away late to take the edge and Cameron Bancroft took his second catch at second slip diving forward.
India A had slumped to 11 for 4 after 2.4 overs. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel steadied in the face some high-quality seam bowling. When Neser and Boland were given a rest they were not under as much pressure from Nathan McAndrew and Beau Webster who weren’t quite as full with their lengths as the new ball pair. Offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli was given two overs early but didn’t cause too many issues.
Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney turned back to Neser and Boland before lunch and Neser broke the 43-run stand with another superb deliver. Bowling around the wicket to Padikkal, he pitched short and wide with the left-hander thinking a cut shot was on. The ball swerved back at him late to cramp him completely and he sliced a thick edge to Rocchiccioli in the gully.
