Sports

Aus A vs India A – Priya Mishra five-for helps India A post first win of Australia tour

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 18, 2024
0 34 1 minute read
Aus A vs India A - Priya Mishra five-for helps India A post first win of Australia tour

India A 242 for 9 (Bist 53, Hasabnis 50, Brown 3-39) beat Australia A 72 (Mishra 5-14) by 172 runs

India A picked up their first win of their tour of Australia, with a massive 171-run victory in their third one-dayer, in Mackay on Sunday. Legspinner Priya Mishra, playing her first match of the tour, led with a five-wicket haul to bowl Australia A out for 72. Australia, however, won the series 2-1, and had clinched the T20s 3-0.
Asked to bat first, India A posted 243 for 9 following Tejal Hasabnis‘ 50, Raghvi Bist‘s 53 and handy contributions from Sajeevan Sajana and captain Minnu Mani down the order. At 43 for 3, Hasabnis and Bist put on a crucial 104-run stand for the fourth wicket to lift India A to a competitive total. Both hit seven fours each in their innings. For Australia A, fast bowler Maitlan Brown struck three times while Nicola Hancock and offspinner Charli Knott got two wickets each.

Australia A’s chase got off to a poor start with fast bowler S Yashasri knocking out opener Knott for a 12-ball 11 in the fourth over. Captain Tahlia McGrath fell in the following over to Meghna Singh when she rattled her stumps. Mishra then weaved a web around the batters to knock them out inside 100.

The 20-year-old got a wicket off her first delivery, bowling out Maddy Darke for 22. From 48 for 2, Australia lost their next eight wickets for 24 runs inside 23 overs with Mishra dismissing wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kate Peterson and Hancock. Mishra returned figures of 5 for 14 in her five overs.

Both sides will meet for the last time in this tour for an unofficial Test from August 22.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 18, 2024
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

India domestic news - Ishan Kishan set for red-ball return, to lead Jharkhand in Buchi Babu Trophy

India domestic news – Ishan Kishan set for red-ball return, to lead Jharkhand in Buchi Babu Trophy

August 13, 2024
Wriddhiman Saha looks to wipe slate clean with Bengal - 'I have forgotten about the past'

Wriddhiman Saha looks to wipe slate clean with Bengal – ‘I have forgotten about the past’

August 12, 2024
India - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin to miss Duleep Trophy

India – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin to miss Duleep Trophy

August 12, 2024
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Sports psychologist to assist India at training camp

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 – Sports psychologist to assist India at training camp

August 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow