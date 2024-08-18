Aus A vs India A – Priya Mishra five-for helps India A post first win of Australia tour

India A 242 for 9 (Bist 53, Hasabnis 50, Brown 3-39) beat Australia A 72 (Mishra 5-14) by 172 runs
Australia A’s chase got off to a poor start with fast bowler S Yashasri knocking out opener Knott for a 12-ball 11 in the fourth over. Captain Tahlia McGrath fell in the following over to Meghna Singh when she rattled her stumps. Mishra then weaved a web around the batters to knock them out inside 100.
The 20-year-old got a wicket off her first delivery, bowling out Maddy Darke for 22. From 48 for 2, Australia lost their next eight wickets for 24 runs inside 23 overs with Mishra dismissing wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kate Peterson and Hancock. Mishra returned figures of 5 for 14 in her five overs.
Both sides will meet for the last time in this tour for an unofficial Test from August 22.
