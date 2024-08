Aus A vs India A – Priya Mishra five-for helps India A post first win of Australia tour

Asked to bat first, India A posted 243 for 9 following Tejal Hasabnis ‘ 50, Raghvi Bist ‘s 53 and handy contributions from Sajeevan Sajana and captain Minnu Mani down the order. At 43 for 3, Hasabnis and Bist put on a crucial 104-run stand for the fourth wicket to lift India A to a competitive total. Both hit seven fours each in their innings. For Australia A, fast bowler Maitlan Brown struck three times while Nicola Hancock and offspinner Charli Knott got two wickets each.