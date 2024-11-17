Aus vs Ind Border Gavaskar Trophy BGT Perth 1st Test KL Rahul boost for India, injured Shubman Gill skips practice

But Rahul was put through a solid workout during India’s training session on Sunday morning that lasted nearly three hours. After two days of match simulation – featuring effectively India’s main XI against a line-up comprising fringe or India A players – some squad members trained on the WACA centre wicket and nets.
Amid reports that he underwent scans recently, Kohli batted without any sign of discomfort across two innings on the first day of the match simulation. He made 15 and 30 not out, but struggled at times against short-pitched bowling on a relatively sedate WACA surface.
After an initial three days at the nets followed by three days of match-simulation practice on the centre wicket, India have completed their block of training at the WACA. Tuesday onwards, they will resume their preparations at the Optus Stadium, where the first Test begins on November 22.
While some net sessions and the first day of match simulation were open to the media, the weekend activities took place behind closed doors owing to logistical reasons.
Hosts Australia, meanwhile, starts their first Test preparations on Monday with a training session at the WACA.
