Aus vs Ind – Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma and other opening options for Perth Test

“We will let you know exactly what the situation will be. Hopefully he’s going to be available, but everything we’re going to get to know at the start of the series,” Gambhir said at a press-conference before the team’s departure to Australia.
Rahul and Abhimanyu opened for India A in the second four-day match against Australia A, but both returned low scores. Abhimanyu, who also played the first game of that series, returned scores of 7, 12, 0 and 17 across the two games, while Rahul made 4 and 10 in the two innings in his only game.
A group of five players – Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Gill, Washington Sundar and Jaiswal – have already left for Australia, while the rest of the squad will leave later today.
