Aus vs Ind – Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma and other opening options for Perth Test

As reported earlier, Rohit is a doubt for the first Test owing to personal reasons, but there is no clarity on his status. Which raises two questions. The first, who will open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal if Rohit isn’t there. “Obviously there is [Abhimanyu] Easwaran and there is [ KL [Rahul] there. So we will take a call closer to the first Test match if Rohit is not available,” Gambhir said. “There are options there, it’s not that there are no options there. There are quite a few options in the squad.