Aus vs Ind – Shubman Gill set to miss first Test against Australia in Perth

The BCCI has not yet officially put out an update on Gill’s injury, but it is understood that while the fracture is a minor one, the top-order batter might be in a race to make the second Test, which is a day-night match and starts after a long gap, from December 6 in Adelaide.

Gill’s absence in Perth means India will now have to reshuffle their batting plans for the first Test starting from November 22. With no certainty yet about India captain Rohit Sharma travelling to play the first Test, India already have to figure the opening partner for Yashahvi Jaiswal, if Rohit is not available. They also now have to sort out who will bat at No. 3, a position Gill has batted at for a while.