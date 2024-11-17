Sports

Aus vs Ind – Shubman Gill set to miss first Test against Australia in Perth

AUS vs IND - Shubman Gill suffers injury scare a week before Perth Test

Shubman Gill is set to miss the Perth Test owing to a fractured thumb on his left hand. ESPNcricinfo has learned that the fracture was confirmed on Saturday after Gill attempted a low catch in the slips on the second day of India’s simulated training game.

The BCCI has not yet officially put out an update on Gill’s injury, but it is understood that while the fracture is a minor one, the top-order batter might be in a race to make the second Test, which is a day-night match and starts after a long gap, from December 6 in Adelaide.

Gill’s absence in Perth means India will now have to reshuffle their batting plans for the first Test starting from November 22. With no certainty yet about India captain Rohit Sharma travelling to play the first Test, India already have to figure the opening partner for Yashahvi Jaiswal, if Rohit is not available. They also now have to sort out who will bat at No. 3, a position Gill has batted at for a while.

The options for India are KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran, although Devdutt Padikkal, who was with India A on the shadow tour recently will also continue to be with the India squad.

More to follow…


