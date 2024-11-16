Sports

AUS vs IND – Shubman Gill suffers injury scare a week before Perth Test

Uncertainty over India’s batting order for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth grew further after Shubman Gill hurt his hand while fielding on the second day of India’s simulated training match at the WACA.

Gill hurt his left hand while fielding in slips and did not take the field for rest of the day. It could not be confirmed if the injury could endanger Gill’s selection for the first Test starting from November 22 at the Optus stadium in Perth.

Gill has been bating at No. 3, but has also been lined up as an option for the opening slot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal with Rohit Sharma doubtful for the first Test owing to the birth of his second child.

While it anxiously awaits proper assessment of Gill’s injury, the Indian camp received the good news that Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their second child on Friday. With the due date close to the Perth Test, Rohit had communicated to BCCI and selectors that he might not be available for the series opener.

In the wake of the 3-0 whitewash India suffered against New Zealand recently, Rohit, it is learned, even considered travelling to Australia to train with theteam and return for the child’s birth. Eventually, though, he stayed back home. It could not be confirmed if he will now travel to Perth to be available for the first Test.

Another opening option, KL Rahul, had left the field during the first day of the simulation after being struck in the elbow by a short ball. He did not come out to bat later in the day as India’s main batters had another turn at the crease.

Abhimanyu Easwaran is the other option India have for the top of the order in the squad.

Gill, who batted twice on Friday, made 28 in his first go before being caught at gully off a Navdeep Saini back-of-length delivery.


