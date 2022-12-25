AUS vs SA Reside Streaming Information: When and the place to observe Australia vs South Africa Boxing Day Take a look at in India?
Australia and South Africa will lock horns within the Boxing Day Take a look at on the Melbourne Cricket Floor (MCG) in Melbourne from Monday. It is going to be the second Take a look at match of the three-match sequence. Australia leads 1-0 after successful the primary Take a look at by six wickets on the Gabbe in Brisbane.
Which TV channel will broacast AUS vs SA 2nd Take a look at dwell?
The second Take a look at between Australia and South Africa shall be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports activities Community.
The place can I watch AUS vs SA 2nd Take a look at dwell on-line?
The second Take a look at between Australia and South Africa shall be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app.
At what time will AUS vs SA 2nd Take a look at start?
The second Take a look at between Australia and South Africa will start at 5:00 AM IST.
At what time will the toss for AUS vs SA 2nd Take a look at happen?
The toss for the second Take a look at between Australia and South Africa will happen at 4:30 AM IST.
On which day will AUS vs SA 2nd Take a look at begin?
The second Take a look at between Australia and South Africa will begin on Monday, December 26.
The place will AUS vs SA 2nd Take a look at be performed?
The second Take a look at between Australia and South Africa shall be held on the Melbourne Cricket Floor.
THE SQUADS
South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Theunis de Bruyn.
Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Inexperienced, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris.