Australia A vs India A to provide lead-in to Border-Gavaskar Test series

The two matches will take place at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay from October 31-November 3 followed by the MCG from November 7 to 10.
From Australia’s perspective, the two A matches will overlap with the ODIs and T20Is against Pakistan so the selectors may need to decide whether there are any players involved in the white-ball teams who could potentially feature for the A side. They will also likely clash with Sheffield Shield fixtures.
The T20Is against Pakistan are unlikely to feature any of Australia’s Test players given their proximity to the India series.
Last season Pakistan faced the Prime Minister’s XI, which was effectively an Australia A team, in Canberra ahead of the Test series.
On their previous tour of Australia in 2020-21, there were also two warm-up matches against Australia A prior to the Test series. India won that series 2-1.
The India women’s team are also touring Australia for three ODIs in early December which will be played around the second men’s Test in Adelaide.
