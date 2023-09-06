Home

Sports

Australia Announce 15-Member ODI World Cup 2023 Squad; Marnus Labuschagne Misses Out, Sean Abbott in

ODI World Cup 2023 Squad: Which is the biggest surprise in the Australian squad?

Marnus Labuschagne in India (IANS)

Melbourne: Amid much speculation after India announced their ODI World Cup 2023 squad yesterday, one of the hot contenders for the title, Australia revealed their 15-member squad on Wednesday. The big surprise is the non-selection of Marnus Labuschagne, who is reckoned as a quality batter. Although unsurprising given his initial snub from the touring party for the South Africa ODI series, Labuschagne’s omission underlines the Aussies’ preference for versatility in the 50-over format with three seam-bowling allrounders picked instead.

In fact, Cameron Green was one of the four allrounders selected capable of batting in the top seven (along with Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell), while frontline bowlers Ashton Agar and Abbott are also capable batters.

Abbott won out over Nathan Ellis for the fourth pace-bowling spot behind the ‘big three’ of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Both Abbott and Ellis had made reasonable claims for the position, but Abbott’s extra experience (11 career ODIs to Ellis’ four) and stronger batting played in his favour.

Josh Inglis is essentially the reserve batter, in addition to being the wicketkeeping understudy to Alex Carey. Australia notably did not pick up a back-up gloveman for last year’s T20 World Cup after Inglis injured his hand on the eve of the tournament.

The 15-player squad, which remains provisional and can be changed up until the ICC-mandated deadline of September 28, gives Australia considerable flexibility.

Australia’s ODI World Cup squad

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

(With inputs from Cricket Australia)















