Chasing a small but tricky total on a tricky wicket, Australia were 7 down with around 100 needed. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi were brilliant with the new ball as they ran through the top order. However, as the ball got old, the wicket got easier to bat and Ashton Agar and Marnus Labuschagne batted beautifully to take them over the line.