SA vs AUS, 3rd T20I Highlights Cricket Score: Australia Beat South Africa For Series Sweep

SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score

South Africa VS Australia 190/8 (20.0) 190/5 (17.4) Run Rate: (Current: 10.75) AUS need 1 run in 14 balls at 0.42 rpo Last Wicket: Tim David c Donoveran Ferreira b Gerald Coetzee 1 (2) – 187/5 in 17.1 Over Marcus Stoinis 36* (20) 2×4, 3×6 Ashton Turner 2 (2) 0x4, 0x6 Gerald Coetzee (3.4-0-35-2)* Bjorn Fortuin (4-0-36-2)

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Score: It was a brilliant comeback by South Africa as they scored a huge total finishing their innings on a high. At one stage it was all about Makram and Hendricks but, Makram wicket let the opening for Australia. The Aussie bowlers picked up few quick wickets and was aiming to put a nail in the coffin to end South Africa innings. But debutant Ferreria slammed 48 runs and led his side to a good total.

SA vs AUS, 3rd T20 Live Score : 190/8 in 20 overs

Playing XIs

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Donavon Ferreira, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ashton Turner, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha















