September 3, 2023

Australia Beat South Africa For Series Sweep

LIVE SA Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of third T20I between South Africa and Australia.

Marcus Stoinis

36* (20) 2×4, 3×6

Ashton Turner

2 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Gerald Coetzee

(3.4-0-35-2)*

Bjorn Fortuin

(4-0-36-2)

SA vs AUS (credit: Twitter)

 South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I Score: It was a brilliant comeback by South Africa as they scored a huge total finishing their innings on a high. At one stage it was all about Makram and Hendricks but, Makram wicket let the opening for Australia. The Aussie bowlers picked up few quick wickets and was aiming to put a nail in the coffin to end South Africa innings. But debutant Ferreria slammed 48 runs and led his side to a good total.

SA vs AUS, 3rd T20 Live Score : 190/8 in 20 overs

Playing XIs

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Donavon Ferreira, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ashton Turner, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha










