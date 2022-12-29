Australia beats South Africa by innings and 182 runs to win sequence

A depleted Australian assault secured an innings and 182-run victory over South Africa within the second Take a look at on Thursday, wrapping up the sequence with a match to spare after the customer’s batting woes had been uncovered as soon as extra.

Needing 386 runs to make Australia bat once more after the host had declared on a mammoth 575 for eight, the Proteas had been bowled out for 204, with two farcical run-outs hastening their demise earlier than tea on day 4 on the Melbourne Cricket Floor.

Australia’s win, fourth in successive Exams within the house summer time, shored up its high spot within the World Take a look at Championship, whereas underlining its No. 1 rating within the format.

With all-rounder Cameron Inexperienced unable to bowl and Mitchell Starc with an injured center finger on his bowling hand, Australia confirmed loads of grit.

“That’s really sweet, super proud of how we kind of ‘gutsed’ it out at times,” captain Pat Cummins mentioned on the post-match presentation.

“For Starcy to come out with a pretty big injury (and) bowl like he did … really, really proud of this team.”

Having received the final three Take a look at sequence in Australia, South Africa’s proud report within the nation lay in smoking ruins on Thursday.

It was its worst defeat in Australia, eclipsing the innings and 163-run loss in Brisbane in 1931.

Overwhelmed by six wickets within the series-opener in Brisbane, Dean Elgar’s facet head to the third Take a look at in Sydney with a number of issues and solely delight on the road.

“It’s not easy at the moment,” mentioned Elgar.

“I must say it’s a bit of a hammering that. We haven’t been up to speed with the kind of intensity that test cricket demands.”

Temba Bavuma scored the Proteas’ sole half-century within the second innings however the quantity 4 was one thing of a legal responsibility for his companions, operating out Khaya Zondo for one and Keshav Maharaj for 13.

After Maharaj’s dismissal, Bavuma top-edged a slog-sweep off spinner Nathan Lyon to be caught for 65, leaving South Africa 176 for eight and the tail-end uncovered.

Lyon completed with 3-58 for the innings, with paceman Scott Boland taking two wickets.

David Warner was named Participant of the Match for his 200 in scorching warmth on day two.

Starc set the tone with a scorching yorker that trapped Sarel Erwee lbw for 21 after South Africa resumed on 15 for one within the morning.

“Nice way to do it,” mentioned Starc after the win.

“It’s been an interesting week on and off the field with a bit going on, but I think batting and bowling, we adapted to all hurdles this week, and it was a fantastic win.”