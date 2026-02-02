Home

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh faced an unexpected questions during the press conference about Pakistan’s boycott of the India match and Bangladesh’s removal from the T20 World Cup 2026, but he declined to comment on both the topics.

After Pakistan decided to boycott the clash against India on February 15, in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh was asked about his opinion on the matter.The Australian team is currently in Pakistan for a three-match T20I series. After the series concluded, captain Marsh faced unexpected questions during the press conference. A Pakistani reporter asked him about Pakistan’s boycott of the India match and Bangladesh’s removal from the T20 World Cup 2026, but Marsh declined to comment on both the topics. Marsh remained firm in focusing solely on his team’s preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup, “Yeah, I don’t really have a comment on that at this point in time. You know, we’re going to the World Cup to just focus on what we’re doing, and we’ll let that stuff take care of itself.” Marsh was questioned about an ICC full member – Bangladesh missing the tournament due to security concerns and how he feels about it, he said, “Yeah, I think the same goes for my previous answer, that we’re going to the World Cup to try and win it, and we’re solely focused on that. And as the Australian team, we trust the people who are in place to keep us safe, and that’s all I’ll say. Yeah.Talking about the three-match T20I series, Australia ended the tour on a disappointing note, as the visitor lost all the three matches suffering a 0-3 series sweep at the hands of Salman Ali Agha and his team. However, Australia will have some key players returning from injury or absence as they begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 11.If the Pakistan board does not change its decision within the next 48 hours, it could face a series of sanctions, including a full suspension, similar to the ban imposed on South Africa in the 1970s, which would prevent Pakistan from participating in all international cricket.