Home

Sports

David Warner To Play Big Part In WTC Final 2023, Ashes: Australia Head Coach Andrew McDonald

The WTC final will be held at the Oval in London from June 7-11, while the five-Test Ashes will be played from June 16 to July 31, with the opener at Edgbaston.



Australia opener David Warner. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

Melbourne: Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald has backed David Warner to ‘play a really big part’ in the upcoming World Test Championship final against India and the Ashes series against traditional rivals England.

Warner endured a difficult tour of India earlier this year and even though the Delhi Capitals skipper showed attacking intent while amassing 516 runs from 14 matches in the IPL, he will have his task cut out in the seaming English conditions.

Regardless of Warner’s recent struggles, McDonald is confident of the seasoned Australian delivering at the top of the order in the UK.

“We’re optimistic with what Dave’s got left, we’ve picked him in the squad and we feel he’ll play a really big part in the Ashes and the World Test Championship (final),” McDonald told Australian radio station SEN.

Warner was included in Australia’s squad for the WTC final against India and the first two Ashes Tests but selectors have also picked Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw as options.

“He’s an important part of that squad, and if he wasn’t, we would’ve had a clear checkpoint after the WTC going into the Ashes,” added McDonald. “That’s not the case, we’ve picked our squad for the first two Ashes Tests as well, so he’s clearly in our plans and ready to go.”

Apart from a magnificent double hundred against South Africa last December, Warner has struggled for runs in recent assignments, managing mere 26 runs in three Test innings in the recent tour of India before returning home injured.

He also endured a forgettable campaign during the last Ashes, returning with an average of 9.50, the worst ever by an opener playing in 10 innings.

“He knows exactly where he sits with us. It’s not as though he hasn’t had success in those conditions, so we’re backing him to draw on everything he’s got,” McDonald said of Warner, referring to the 418 runs he amassed in the 2015 Ashes in England.

“He’s in a good head space,” said McDonald. “I spoke to him as recently as yesterday, and he’s ready to go. He’s really excited to get back into the camp.” The WTC final will be held at the Oval in London from June 7-11, while the five-Test Ashes will be played from June 16 to July 31, with the opener at Edgbaston.















