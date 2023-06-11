Menu
Australia On Top Of World In Tests

By: admin

Date:


live

WTC Final 2023, India Vs Australia, Day 5: India need 280 runs on the final day to win their maiden World Test Championship title. Stay tuned for all live updates.

Mohammed Siraj

1* (5) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

13 (8) 3×4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(15.2-2-41-3)*

Mitchell Starc

(14-1-77-2)

India vs Australia, WTC final 2023, Day 5

IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score: Two years ago after Australia missed out on reaching the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship Final due to being penalised for slow over-rate, the Pat Cummins-led side won the marquee tournament with a comprehensive 209-run win over India in the 2023 finale at The Oval on Sunday.

With the resounding victory giving them their ninth ICC title, Australia have become the first team in men’s international cricket to win all major trophies. Their victory was set up on Day One of the five-day match by a 285-run partnership between Player of the Match Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) after Australia were sent in to bat first by India.

India had begun the fifth day’s play at 164/3 in 40 overs, with hopes brimming of conjuring the highest-ever successful chase in the fourth innings of a Test match, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane looking purposeful in their fourth-wicket partnership.

Scott Boland took out Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in a space of three balls in the 47th over and it was the knockout punch that Australia delivered and despite some resistance from Rahane and KS Bharat, India were all out for 234 in 63.3 overs, thus increasing their agonising 10-year wait for an ICC trophy.

Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers with 4-41 in the second innings, followed by Boland, who took 3-46. Mitchell Starc picked up 2-77 and captain Pat Cummins claimed a scalp as Australia lifted the coveted Mace, which was the only silverware missing from their vast cupboard of trophies.

Brief scores: Australia 469 and 270/8d beat India 296 and 234 in 63.3 overs (Virat Kohli 49, Ajinkya Rahane 46; Nathan Lyon 4-41, Scott Boland 3-41) by 209 runs




  • 5:45 PM IST




  • 5:15 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: It was a great effort from Australia, Indian batters were seen struggling throughout the game. India has now won an ICC trophy since 2013.



  • 5:13 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: Australia outclassed India and becomes the World Test Champions. The side becomes the only nation to win all the ICC trophies.



  • 5:09 PM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: Aussies win the match by 209 runs. What a win for the Aussies



  • 5:08 PM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: Australia has won the WTC Final 2023. They are the first team to win all major ICC trophies in the history



  • 4:58 PM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Day 5: OUT! And there goes the only chance India had in this match. Lyon gets Bharat, Aussies need one more wicket here. IND 224/9













