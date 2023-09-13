Australia U-19 Star Harry Dixon Has Been Signed With Melbourne Renegades For Upcoming Season

Home

Dixon, a fancy left-hand batter, signed a two-year deal with the Melbourne Renegades. He hit his maiden hundred for St Kilda in the final round of last season.

Worcester: Australia Under-19 star Harry Dixon has secured his first professional contract just days after smashing England for 167 and 83 in the first Youth Test at New Road.

In the first inning, Dixon raced to a century on the first day before stumps and ended the inning on 167, with a 52 ball-half century in the second innings adding 156 in 17.2 overs with Sam Konstas, as Australia A chased for 191 in 21.2 overs.

Talking to ESPNcricinfo Dixon said, “I was on 66, maybe, with about 40 minutes left in the day, then hit a couple of boundaries in one over and told myself I was going to get a hundred before the close of play.

In the second innings, we went out there and wanted to have a bit of freedom. We didn’t plan to have it all come off that way, but we got to drinks and were both hitting them pretty well. Good to get the boys a rest day, too, which was nice,” he added.

Earlier, he also scored 148 runs in a youth ODI when England U-19 came to Australia. The batter whom he idolizes is another fierce left-hander from Australia, certainly not a surprise.

“I’ve always idolised David Warner, Seeing him grow up as a T20 player and then be able to play all three formats as well as he has done is hopefully something I want to do in the future. He has been incredible and done a lot for the country, hopefully, I can be pretty similar and get into the Aussie team and play all three formats.

“I’d like to think of myself as someone who can potentially in the future play all three formats. Think I showed that in the last couple of series against England which is nice.”

However, Dixon does not have a state contract but will get the opportunity to share the dressing room with legends of cricket Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, and Quinton de Kock as part of the Renegades’ squad. He has been snapped up for the BBL.

“Can’t wait to share a locker room with guys like Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, and Nathan Lyon,” he said. “Looking forward to getting stuck in and learning as much as I can and becoming the best player I can be. Regardless of however many games I play, just being around and training with those boys will be fantastic for my development as well.”

Melbourne Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten seemed pleased to add more young talent to their experienced list.

“Harry’s one of the country’s most promising batters and we’re thrilled to have him agree to join our club,” Rosengarten said.

“We’ve got a wealth of experienced players within our group and also some exciting young talent like Will Sutherland and Harry. Harry has all the attributes to be a successful player in this format of the game for a long period of time.”















