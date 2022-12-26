Australia vs South Africa 2nd Check Day 2 Dwell: On Day 1, Cameron Inexperienced celebrated touchdown one of many richest contracts in Indian Premier League historical past by taking a career-best 5-27 as Australia ripped by way of South Africa’s fragile batting within the second Check on Monday. After the guests have been dismissed for 189, an aggressive David Warner, in his one hundredth Check, was unbeaten on 32 and Marnus Labuschagne was not out on 5 to steer the hosts to 45-1 at stumps on day one. Usman Khawaja was out for one, caught behind by Kyle Verreynne off Kagiso Rabada. Australia gained the primary of three Checks by six wickets inside two days on a hostile and inexperienced Gabba pitch in Brisbane final week. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Listed here are the Dwell Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Check Match between Australia and South Africa straight from Melbourne Cricket Floor

