AUS vs SA, 2nd Take a look at, Day 1 Dwell Updates: Australia face South Africa within the second Take a look at of the three-match sequence on the Melbourne Cricket Floor. The hosts lead the sequence 1-0, following their complete win within the sequence opener in Brisbane final week. Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed that seamer Scott Boland will play the Boxing-Day Take a look at forward of an “underdone” Josh Hazlewood, whereas South Africa recommended they might shake up their batting line up. Boland changed injured quick bowler Hazlewood within the opening Take a look at at Brisbane and was a key performer along with his red-hot type making him just about undroppable. (Dwell Scorecard)

