Australia vs South Africa 2nd Take a look at Day 3 Reside Rating Updates | Cricket Information

Australia vs South Africa 2nd Take a look at Day 3 Reside: On Day 2, David Warner battled by searing warmth to hit an epic unbeaten 200 in his a hundredth Take a look at on Tuesday earlier than retiring in ache as Australia consolidated their benefit in opposition to South Africa on the Melbourne Cricket Floor. On a scorching day, the hosts had been 386-3 at stumps on day two of the second Take a look at, main by 197 after the Proteas had been dismissed of their first innings for 189. Travis Head was not out 48 with Alex Carey on 9. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Listed below are the LIVE Updates of Day 3 of the 2nd Take a look at Match between Australia and South Africa straight from Melbourne Cricket Floor

Featured Video Of The Day

“It Feels Nice”: Indian Ladies’s Hockey Crew Captain On Profitable FIH Nations Cup Trophy