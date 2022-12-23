The Melbourne Victory soccer membership has been prevented from promoting tickets to dwelling video games and followers can not attend away matches below Soccer Australia’s preliminary sanctions for a violent pitch invasion.

The Victory was placed on discover after 150 spectators stormed the AAMI Park pitch in final Saturday’s A-League match in opposition to Melbourne Metropolis, forcing the match to be deserted.

Metropolis goalkeeper Tom Glover sustained a concussion and facial lacerations when he was hit with a steel bucket wielded by a pitch invader. Referee Alex King, a tv cameraman and two safety guards have been additionally injured.

Soccer Australia has not totally decided the ultimate sanctions however has put Friday’s non permanent measures in place till Jan. 15.

Throughout that point, Victory followers are barred from attending their away males’s Monday match with Western United at AAMI Park. Solely United members and followers who had purchased a ticket earlier than 11 a.m. Friday can attend, with different tickets to be refunded.

Victoria Police earlier confirmed plans embrace “a highly visible police presence” on the sport.

Victory followers additionally can not attend away males’s video games in opposition to Central Coast on New Yr’s Eve or Adelaide United on Jan. 14.

Soccer Australia chief govt James Johnson stated there shall be further sanctions.

“There will be a mixture of financial and sporting measures that would be in addition to these immediate sanctions that would come into force in the next one to two weeks,” Johnson stated.

“We did feel that if we had a blanket ban, not only would we be specifically targeting those individuals whose behavior is unacceptable, but we would also be targeting the many families in particular who are very good fans and who we welcome to football.”

Victoria Police confirmed 29 individuals have been arrested or charged over the pitch invasion, with 24 — together with 11 males aged between 18 and 38 handled on Friday — to this point going through prices. A complete of 36 folks have to this point been recognized by police.

FA has additionally handed out bans stopping the pitch invaders from attending or taking part in soccer. Two pitch invaders on Tuesday obtained life bans, whereas on Thursday eight extra folks have been handed bans of between 5 and 20 years.

About $100,000 price of harm was prompted to AAMI Park throughout the pitch invasion and about 80 flares or fireworks have been set off, police say.