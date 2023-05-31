Australian Off-Spinner Todd Murphy Consults Ravichandran Ashwin Lexicon Ahead Of World Test Championship Final And Ashes Series

Home

IND vs AUS: Australian Off-Spinner Todd Murphy Consults Ravichandran Ashwin's Lexicon Ahead Of World Test Championship Final And Ashes Series

Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy is seeking to add fresh tricks to his arsenal ahead of the visit to England after being fascinated by Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s carrom ball during the Australian tour to India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in February.

The Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy picked up 14 wickets at an average of 25.21 in the Border-Gavaskar series in India. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the Ashes series, Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy is seeking to add fresh tricks to his arsenal after being fascinated by Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s carrom ball during the Australian tour to India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in February 2023.

Murphy is focusing on adding a similar delivery to his arsenal as he prepares for the next trip against India and England.

Todd Murphy has made an incredible start to his Test career, taking a magnificent 7/124 on debut against India in the opening Test of the four-match BGT series in Nagpur. During the series, the 22-year-old impressed everyone and took 14 wickets at an average of 25.21. His outstanding performance earned him a spot in Australia’s squad for the World Test Championship final and the Ashes in 2023.

During an interaction with cricket.com.au, Murphy said, “I am still working on that, but I am still a long way off from being able to do it the way Ravi Ashwin can. It is simple in a way, yet so difficult. It is just about being confident that you can execute it. I’d love to be able to add that myself one day”.

The Australian spinner said that he learned the technique by watching clips of India spinner Ashwin’s bowling and freezing it at the time of the delivery.

“If you have a delivery that goes the other way, it just poses different challenges for the batsmen. I was interested in watching that sort of stuff and getting a close-up look at his hand and wrist position, just to see how each ball was coming out and if it was behaving differently,” the 22-year-old concluded.

WTC Final To Begin On June 7

Notably, Murphy is Australia’s second-choice spinner after veteran Nathan Lyon. As a result, unless Lyon is hurt, he is unlikely to play on the tour.

The World Test Championship final will begin on June 7 at London’s Oval, while the Ashes will begin on June 16 at Birmingham’s Edgbaston.

Australian squad for WTC Final:

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

