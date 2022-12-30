Australian Open prize cash hits report excessive

Pay rises are in retailer for gamers at January’s Australian Open with organisers on Thursday asserting a 3.4% enhance within the whole purse to a report Aus$76.5 million (US$51.6 million).
The winners of the boys’s and ladies’s titles on the first Grand Slam of the 12 months will each take residence Aus$2.975 million with gamers crushed in earlier rounds faring higher than ever.
Anybody crashing out in spherical one will obtain Aus$106,250, up 3.2%, whereas second-round gamers get the same improve to Aus$158,850.
Match director Craig Tiley stated the entire prize pool for the Australian summer season of tennis, which incorporates Grand Slam warm-up occasions just like the United Cup, would exceed Aus$100 million for the primary time.
“It is critical to the continued success of the Australian tennis summer that we provide strong and relevant playing opportunities and ensure that the best players in the world are compensated appropriately,” he stated.
“At the Australian Open, we’ve upped prize money for every round from qualifying, through to the finals, with the major increases in the early rounds.
“These substantial rewards help players invest in their own careers and in many cases, set themselves up for success throughout the year.”
Australian Open prize cash has elevated by greater than 321%, or Aus$58.32 million, within the final 20 years, when it was Aus$18.18 million
The Australian Open will get underway at Melbourne Park on January 16.
