Australian Team To Wear Black Arm Bands on Day 2 of 4th Test in Ahmedabad As Mark Of Respect For Pat Cummins’ Late Mother

Ind vs Aus: The Australian side would be wearing the black armbands as a mark of respect for Pat Cummins’ late mother who passed away recently.

Australian Team To Wears Black Arm Bands As Mark Of Respect For Pat Cummins Late Mother (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: The Australian cricket team led by Steve Smith is going to wear black armbands on Friday which is the second day of the final Test at Ahmedabad. The Australian side would be wearing the black armbands as a mark of respect for Pat Cummins’ late mother who passed away recently. Cummins‘ mother Maria Cummins passed away overnight.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men’s team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect,” Cricket Australia wrote on Twitter.

