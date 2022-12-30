Australia’s Renshaw, Agar included for third Check towards South Africa

Australia has included high order batter Matt Renshaw and spinner Ashton Agar in a 14-man squad for the third Check towards South Africa.

All-rounder Cameron Inexperienced and tempo bowler Mitchell Starc had been dominated out of the Sydney conflict beginning Wednesday after struggling finger accidents within the second Check win in Melbourne.

Selectors stated paceman Josh Hazlewood was accessible for Sydney after lacking Melbourne and the series-opener in Brisbane with a aspect pressure.

“Ashton offers a second spin option should the Sydney pitch be conducive to turn, as it has done in the past,” selector Tony Dodemaide stated on Friday.

“He also brings a solid batting component.

“Matthew is included as a versatile batting option who is in good form, including an unbeaten century in the recent PM’s XI tour match against the West Indies.”

Australia beat South Africa by an innings and 182 runs on the Melbourne Cricket Floor on Thursday to seal the three-match collection 2-0.

Squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, David Warner