Aviator Nation , the cult-favorite California lifestyle brand is dropping a limited-edition Super Bowl collection just in time for Super Bowl LX. The new capsule marks a major milestone in Aviator Nation’s continued expansion into the world of sports, with an officially licensed NFL collection.



Aviator Nation Officially Licensed Super Bowl Collection with the NFL



Long known for its deep ties to local communities, athletes, and devoted fan bases, Aviator Nation has built a loyal following both in-store and online, with 20 flagship locations nationwide – including three in San Francisco, the host city of this year’s Super Bowl. With football deeply rooted in American culture and community, this is a great extension of the made in America brand.

Aviator Nation’s lineup will feature designs for both the Patriots and the Seahawks, plus a dedicated capsule with exclusive Super Bowl LX merch. Rep your team with limited Patriots and Seahawks pieces, or celebrate the championship with the standalone Super Bowl LX collection. Aviator Nation is doing what they do best: combining vintage-inspired comfort, bold graphics, and unmistakable game-day energy.

“

Our customers have been asking for this moment,” said Paige Mycoskie, Founder and President of Aviator Nation. We are excited to launch at such an iconic event as the Super Bowl. Since founding the company 20 years ago, a huge part of the brand for me has been fan engagement and getting out in the community so we are stoked to be on site in San Francisco.”

Launching a collection for Super Bowl LX, underscores Aviator Nation’s commitment to showing up where culture, sport, and community collide and bringing fans premium, wearable pieces designed to celebrate the biggest moments in the game.

Aviator Nation will be available at NFL Shop Presented by Visa at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Jersey Mike’s at the Moscone Center. You can find the booth located in the Upper Mezzanine/Esplanade Ballroom. The collection will also be available at www.aviatornation.com

Aviator Nation is the inimitable 1970s-inspired California lifestyle brand founded by Paige Mycoskie in Venice Beach in 2006. Since launch, Aviator Nation has grown into a global lifestyle brand with 20 retail locations stocking the brand's women's, men's and kids' collections. Hand-made in the USA, Aviator Nation's hoodies and sweatpants are the foundation of what we do, but our aim is to unite a tribe of passionate individuals who want to inspire the world. Creating products that reflect our values and highlight the beauty of imperfection is the dream combo. Through our products, we celebrate a time when music, surfing, and a love for community shaped our culture. Our mission is to keep this energy alive. Live. Love. Fly. www.aviatornation.com

