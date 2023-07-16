Menu
Avinash Sable Books 2024 Paris Olympics Ticket Despite Finishing Sixth In Silesia Diamond League

National champion Avinash Sable clocked 8 minute 11:63 seconds and breached the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 8:15.00 by a fair margin.

Avinash Sable has already qualified for the World Championships in Budapest. (Image: Twitter)

Silesia: Ace 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable on Sunday qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the Silesia Diamond League meet.

National champion Sable clocked 8 minute 11:63 seconds, just outside his national record time of 8:11.20, but that breached the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 8:15.00 by a fair margin. The Olympics qualification period began on July 30 and will continue till June 30, 2024.

He joins four 20km race walkers — Akshadeep Singh, Vikas Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht in men’s event and Priyanka Goswami in women’s event — and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar in the list of Indians who have qualified for the Paris Olympics so far.

Sable has already qualified for the World Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary. Earlier, long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar also booked his tocket for the Paris Olympics after clinching a silver at Asian Athletics Championships.

He jumped a huge 8.37 metres on his sixth attempt. Sreeshankar’s farthest jump in the season has been 8.41 meters, which the Commonwealth Games Silver Medallist achieved at the inter-state nationals that helped him qualify for the Asian Games.

Going a step further, Sreeshankar also breached the Paris Olympics qualification mark of 8.27 metres opening up his 2024 season for a longer preparation period.










