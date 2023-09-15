September 15, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Babar Azam Almost-in-Tears PIC Goes VIRAL After Pakistans Heartbreaking Loss vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Babar Azam Almost-in-Tears PICS Go VIRAL After Pakistan’s Heartbreaking Loss vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Despite the shock exit, Pakistan would be one of the strong contenders at the ODI World Cup.

Babar Azam, Babar Azam news, Babar Azam age, Babar Azam runs, Babar Azam records, Babar Azam asia cup, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Babar Azam CRYING, Asia Cup 2023, Pak vs SL, Cricket News
Babar Azam Crying

Colombo: It was a heartbreaking loss for Pakistan against Sri Lanka on Thursday in a Super 4 Asia Cup match in Premadasa in Colombo. It was a truncated 42-over game that went right down to the wire before Sri Lanka held their nerves to emerge on top and make it to the final of the Asia Cup. Pakistan, who walked into the game as favourites were left stunned following the loss. Captain Babar Azam was almost in tears after the loss. He nearly choked while speaking during the post-match presentation and pictures of that moment is now circulating on social space. Here are the pictures and some of the comments.

“In the end, we decided to bowl our best bowlers. That’s why I decided to bowl Shaheen the second last over and then we believed in Zaman Khan for the final over. SL played really well, they played better cricket than us, that’s why they won. We weren’t up to the mark with our bowling and fielding, that’s why we lost,” Babar said at the post-match presentation after the loss.










Source link

More Stories

1 min read

Lanka Beat Pakistan to Seal Final Berth

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

India Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Streak Against Bangladesh

7 hours ago admin
2 min read

India Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Streak Against Bangladesh

9 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Babar Azam Almost-in-Tears PIC Goes VIRAL After Pakistans Heartbreaking Loss vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Lanka Beat Pakistan to Seal Final Berth

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

India Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Streak Against Bangladesh

7 hours ago admin
2 min read

India Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Streak Against Bangladesh

9 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.