Babar Azam Best in World, We Can Chase 300: Pakistan Star Abdullah Shafique Warns Rohit Sharma-Led India Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Match

Asia Cup 2023: Claiming that they have the best bowling attack in the world, Shafique reckoned they could also gun down anything above 300.

Pakistan star warns India ahead of Asia Cup (image: PCB)



Lahore: Pakistan cricket team, given their current form, would be tough to beat. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side take on India in the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the predictions have already started. India play Pakistan twice in the group stage of the Asia Cup and a third game would happen if the two sides reach the final. While all of that happens, current Pakistan star Abdullah Shafique has warned India ahead of the clash. Claiming that they have the best bowling attack in the world, Shafique reckoned they could also gun down anything above 300.

“We are excited for the rivalry against India, but it’s just another match for us. Babar bhai is one of the best players in the world, it feels great when he praises you. Our pace attack is best in the world too and we can chase 300 runs,” Shafique told reporters.

PCB has announced the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup. India is yet to reveal their squad, the BCCI is expected to make the announcement this week.

The Men in Green now have a chance of playing the current Indian team at the ODI World Cup 2023 as the number one team in the world and Babar as the best batter in ODIs in the world. But for that to happen, Pakistan need to whitewash Afghanistan in the upcoming series and also win the Asia Cup.















