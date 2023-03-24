Babar Azam Goes Unsold In The Hundred Draft

Home

New Delhi: The squads for ‘The Hundred’ draft were finalised on Thursday with several big names bagging multi-million dollar contracts. English white-ball specialist Tom Abell and Australian short-format expert Tim David emerged as the top picks in the draft for the 2023 edition of The Hundred, England’s domestic limited-balls cricket league.

In the draft held on Thursday night, over 30 male players were picked across eight teams with Welsh Fire roping in Abell while David returned to Southern Brave via their Right-To-Match (RTM) card.

With new coach Michael Hussey taking charge of affairs after a winless 2022 season, Welsh Fire strengthened their squad significantly by securing the services of Pakistan’s pace duo Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, as well as England all-rounder David Willey.

Each team will be able to sign two more players as ‘wildcards’ after the group stages of the Vitality Blast, as well as any replacement players that are required before the start of the Hundred on August 1. Most of the teams managed to retain the core of their squads by retaining as many as 10-11 players.

Domestic players were much in demand as top overseas stars like Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, West Indies’ IPL legend Kieron Pollard and New Zealand’s Trent Boult went unsold, in some cases due to concerns over their availability for the full season. Babar and Rizwan were in staggering form in the recently concluded PSL, being the top two run scorers in the tournament, with over 500 runs.

The 2023 edition of The Hundred will begin on August 1, with Trent Rockets taking on Southern Brave in the men’s and women’s competition respectively.

