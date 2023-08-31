August 31, 2023

Babar Azam Hails Virat Kohli Ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Clash

Asia Cup 2023, Ind vs Pak: Beyond rivalries and runs, lies a foundation of respect! Babar Azam and Virat Kohli prove that always.

Babar Azam Hails Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

Multan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has got his Asia Cup campaign off to a dream start after smashing a century against Nepal in the tournament opener on Wednesday. Next, Pakistan take on India, which is the big match of the tournament. In the game between India and Pakistan, Babar would face-off against former India captain Virat Kohli. It is no secret that the two star cricketers are good friends. Ahead of the big clash, Babar hailed Kohli and revealed that it was the former India captain’s praise that gave him confidence. While speaking on Star Sports recently, Babar revealed that.

Here is the video where Babar praises Kohli:

“It feels really good when someone comments about you like this. It gives me a lot of confidence specially when someone of the stature of Kohli comments. It gives me a lot of confidence. I had gone upto him during the 2019 WC because at that point of time, he was on peak. Even now he is on peak and I always want to learn something from him,” Babar said on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Babar is only six runs away from becoming the fastest captain to score 2000 ODI runs. The Indian premier batter took 36 innings to score 2000 ODI runs as Team India captain. The current Pakistan captain has already scored 1994 runs in 30 one-day innings. Overall, Babar has amassed up 5353 runs in 104 ODI matches at an average of 59.48, with 19 hundreds.










