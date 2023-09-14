Babar Azam Is A Champion Matthew Hayden Expects Pakistan Skipper To Deliver vs Sri Lanka

Home

The Men in Green skipper played a match-winning 151-run knock in their tournament opener against Nepal in Multan.

New Delhi: Australian legend Matthew Hayden has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of the virtual semi-final clash in the Super Four match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Hayden said that Babar Azam is a champion and the Australian legend expects him to deliver the goods in their must-win encounter against Dasun Shanaka-led side in Colombo. The two sides will lock horns at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in the ongoing continental showpiece. Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Zaman Khan has represented Pakistan in the T20I format. In six T20Is for Pakistan, he has scalped four wickets at an average of 32.5, with an economy of 6.66. The Men in Green skipper played a match-winning 151-run knock in their tournament opener against Nepal and was dismissed cheaply in his last two innings against Bangladesh and India respectively.

During a recent session on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Hayden was asked about whether he expects Babar to deliver against Sri Lanka after a brief lean run in his last two hits, to which he responded “Babar Azam is a champion. He comes back from these things time and time again because that’s what champions do. When you think about the statistical comparison at the same stage, Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Babar Azam is actually leading that shoot-out match.”

“So that’s how significant he is to the Pakistani team lineup and I am sure that he can do it in this shoot-out against Sri Lanka. Babar is central not only because he is the captain but he is absolutely central in terms of the talent of that batting unit.

The Pakistan skipper has amassed 5380 runs at an excellent average of 58.47 in 107 ODIs.















