Babar Azam Is Annoyed After Falling Into New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee’s Lure In First Check. Watch | Cricket Information

Pakistan have been all out for 438 Tuesday within the first innings of their Check in opposition to New Zealand in Karachi. Center-order batter Agha Salman scored a maiden century earlier than being final man out on 103 after Pakistan resumed on 317-5. Skipper Babar Azam fell within the first over of the day with out including to his in a single day rating of 161. For New Zealand, quick bowler Tim Southee took 3-69, finishing 350 Check wickets in his 89th Check.

Quick bowler Tim Southee compelled an edge off Azam’s bat off the fourth ball of the day to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell to provide a kickstart to New Zealand. Azam struck 16 boundaries and a six in his 365-minute knock.

Watch: Babar Azam Is Annoyed After Falling Into Tim Southee’s Lure

The spotlight of Pakistan’s batting was 103 by Agha Salman, who anchored the innings after skipper Babar’s dismissal. Salman hit 17 boundaries throughout his 155-ball knock.

Pakistan additionally misplaced Nauman Ali (seven) and Mohammad Wasim (two) within the first session, which produced simply 60 runs. Salman added 54 runs for the seventh wicket earlier than New Zealand took two wickets within the area of three runs. Pacer Neil Wagner had Nauman caught off a short-pitched supply earlier than Wasim was caught behind off spinner Ish Sodhi.

Salman then lower free, hitting two successive boundaries off Sodhi to finish three figures. His earlier better of 62 was in opposition to Sri Lanka at Galle in July.

Southee, who completed with 3-69, lastly ended the innings by trapping Salman leg earlier than, finishing 350 wickets in his 89th Check. He’s the third New Zealand bowler behind Richard Hadlee (431 in 86 Assessments) and Daniel Vettori (362 in 113) to take 350 or extra wickets in Assessments.

Featured Video Of The Day

Viral: French President’s Speech In Dressing Room After Workforce’s World Cup Miss