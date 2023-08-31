Home

Babar Azam on Cusp of Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record During Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2023 Clash

Will Babar Azam break Virat Kohli’s record in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 clash?

Babar Azam on Cusp of Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record. (Image: Twitter)

Multan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has got his Asia Cup campaign off to a dream start. Breaking plethora of records, Babar brought up his 19th ODI ton on Wednesday during the Asia Cup opener against Nepal in Multan. With Pakistan set to take on India in a couple of days from now, Babar will now stand a chance of breaking a record held by former India captain Virat Kohli.

Babar is only six runs away from becoming the fastest captain to score 2000 ODI runs. The Indian premier batter took 36 innings to score 2000 ODI runs as Team India captain. The current Pakistan captain has already scored 1994 runs in 30 one-day innings. Overall, Babar has amassed up 5353 runs in 104 ODI matches at an average of 59.48, with 19 hundreds.

“When I went in, the ball wasn’t coming on properly, so I was trying to build an innings with Rizwan. Then we had a different phase, sometimes Rizwan gave me confidence, sometimes I gave him belief. Iftikhar also played a great innings when he came on. When he came in, I told him to play his natural game and he was comfortable after 2-3 boundaries. A couple of overs we weren’t up to the mark, but the way our pacers started and then the spinners were brilliant. This win will give us the confidence, India Pakistan will always bring high intensity, we will try our best,” Babar said at the post-match presentation where he was awarded the player of the match.

Pakistan takes on India on September 2 in Kandy.















