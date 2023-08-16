August 16, 2023

Babar Azam Painting Ahead of Asia Cup is The MOST Hilarious Video on Internet

Asia Cup 2023: Babar was asked about his painting talent, to which he said he is not that good. In the clip that is now going viral, Babar draws and then finds it amusing himself.

Babar Azam Painting Video (Image: Credit: @rizbaristaan Sceengrab)

Colombo: Well, is there anything Babar Azam cannot do? The Pakistan captain is arguably the best white-ball cricketer of the era and he will soon be leading Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. Babar, who is currently featuring in the Lankan Premier League, took some time out and indulged in some painting during an interaction session. Babar was asked about his painting talent, to which he said he is not that good. In the clip that is now going viral, Babar draws and then finds it amusing himself.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

In the video, Babar also goes on to reveal that black is his favourite colour.

Pakistan will play Afghanistan which will be a dress-rehearsal for the Asia Cup. He is expected to play the opening game and spotlight would surely be on his fitness. He would be an important member for the side with his pace and accuracy.

Pakistan’s Asia Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir.

Drawn in Group A, Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Nepal on August 30. Pakistan play India on September 2. They will play India again in a group stage game and if the two sides make the final – there will be a third.










