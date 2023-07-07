Menu
Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi Along With Pakistan Squad Wishes Haris Rauf A Happy Married Life

By: admin

Date:


Haris wear black sherwani with a red turban andn his wife Munza wore an all-red ensemble, embellished with gold, looking absolutely stunning.

Karachi: Shaheen Shah Afridi with Babar Azam and the rest of the Pakistan squad wished Haris Rauf a happy married life as the cricketer tied the knot with Muzna Masood Malik on July 7 in a private ceremony on Friday.

Fellow cricketers who were unable to attend the wedding due to the preparations for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka which will start from July 16 at Galle International Cricket Stadium at Galle in Sri Lanka shared a video from the ground.

According to the PCB spokesperson, the board has stopped the players from traveling to Islamabad due to unfavorable weather conditions and the unavailability of flights for the players to return to Karachi.

The video got viral on social media and here is the video:

However Babar Azam led Pakistan will look for the positive start for the next World Test Championship Title. Rest of the squad is currently in Karachi and prepraing for the upcoming Test.  Pakistan team will depart for Colombo via Dubai tomorrow

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.










