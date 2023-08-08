Home

Babar Azam SNUBS Live Interview For Prayer After Smashing 59-Ball 104 During LPL 2023 Match; Watch VIRAL Video

LPL 2023: Realising this, Babar excused himself and ditched the interviewer even before he could start.

Babar Azam

Pallekelle: Babar Azam showed class and quality on Monday as he hammered a maverick century in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL). The Pakistan captain smashed 104 off 59 balls to help his side win the match by seven wickets. Not only has Babar’s knock excited the Pakistani fans, but also sparked the GOAT debate – also featuring Virat Kohli. While his hundred against Galle Titans earned him much love, it was an incident after the game that stole the show. After the match, Babar was getting ready for an interaction and that is when he realised he was already late for the prayers, which had already started. Realising this, Babar excused himself and ditched the interviewer even before he could start.

Here is the viral clip that is now circulating on social space:

Babar Azam asking the reporters to hurry up as he has to go for prayers. The key to his success Ma Shaa Allah ❤️ #LPL2023 #LPLT20 pic.twitter.com/MbHysWLVFW — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 7, 2023

Babar has amassed 211 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 147.55 in LPL 2023. He is currently the leading run-scorer of the season. He looks good to carry on and make it a season to remember.

Witnessing greatness on the pitch! Babar Azam smashes the first century this season, showcasing his incredible batting prowess. @babarazam258

🏏⭐#LPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Sg4bAaLG9y — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 7, 2023

“We started off well, Later we tried to manage the run rates. I thought 190-200 was a good score. At the back of the mind, was trying to build my partnerships,” Babar said at the post-match presentation.

Babar would face India on a number of occasions over the next four months or so. First, India take on Pakistan twice at the Asia Cup stage and then if both sides manage to make the summit clash – then they meet for a third time. Following that, there is the ODI World Cup where India takes on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

So, exciting times for the fans of the two cricketers from neighbouring countries.

Babar became the first Asian batter with 10 100-plus scores in T20s on Monday.















