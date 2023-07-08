Menu
Babar Azam, Sri Lanka-Bound Pakistan Test Team Attend Shahid Afridi Daughter Wedding

Babar Azam, Sri Lanka-Bound Pakistan Test Team Attend Shahid Afridi’s Daughter’s Wedding | Watch Video

Karachi: Babar Azam along with the Pakistan cricket team was spotted at Shahid Afridi’s daughter Aqsa Afridi’s wedding ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series on Friday. The cricketers are currently in Karachi and preparing for the upcoming two Test match series against Sri Lanka which will start from July 16.

Earlier the team was supposed to travel to Islamabad to attend teammate Haris Rauf’s wedding but according to the PCB spokesperson, the board has stopped the players from traveling to Islamabad due to unfavorable weather conditions and the unavailability of flights for the players to return to Karachi.

Shahid Afridi recently hosted Babar and Co. at his residence in Karachi where the Pakistan skipper was seen playing Pool with Afridi where former Babar lost the game against Shahid Afridi.

The Pakistan cricket team will reach Sri Lanka by July 10. Both (Sri Lanka and Pakistan) will play two Tests against each other starting from July 16, at Galle. The second Test is from July 24 to 28 and will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Babar Azam led Pakistan will look for the positive start for the next World Test Championship Title.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.










