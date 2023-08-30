Home

PAK Vs NEP: Babar Azam Stands Tall In Multan With Maiden Asia Cup Century

Babar Azam became the fastest player to reach 19 ODI centuries. He completed the feat in 102 innings ahead of the likes of Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, David Warner and AB de Villiers.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam in action against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 in Multan. (Image: Twitter)

Multan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam stood tall as he scored his maiden Asia Cup century against Nepal in the tournament opener on Wednesday at the Multan cricket stadium. This was his 19th hundred in the 50-over format and his second of the year.

Century No.1️⃣9️⃣ for the top-ranked ODI batter Excellent knock from the captain #PAKvNEP | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/QqfeGakZyO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023

Babar also became the fastest played to score 19 centuries. He completed the feat in 102 innings. Behind him are Hashim Amla (104), Virat Kohli (124), David Warner (139) and AB de Villiers (171). He also hit three consecutive sixes in ODIs for the first time in his career.

Babar is also just one hundred away from equalling Saeed Anwar’s tally of most ODI centuries for Pakistan. Anwar had scored 20 ODI tons in 247 matches. With this ton, Babar stands third with most hundreds at no.3 in ODIs.

Kohli tops the list with 39 tons, followed by Ricky Ponting (29) and Babar. Kumar Sangakkara (18) and Jacques Kallis (13) complete the top five. Meanwhile, riding on Babar (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed’s (109 not out) centuries, Pakistan put up a huge 342/6 against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opener.

While Babar, who brought up his 19th ODI century, hit four sixes and 14 fours during his 131-ball knock, Iftikhar struck his maiden ton in the format. His unbeaten 109 came off just 71 balls and included 11 fours and four sixes. The two added 214 runs for the fifth wicket.

Earlier, Nepal made a positive start after being asked to bowl making early inroads, reducing Pakistan to 25 for two after the first six overs. Sompal Kami was expensive but picked up a couple of wickets to return with figures of 10-1-85-2.















