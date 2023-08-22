August 22, 2023

Babar Azam Trolled After Mujeeb Dismisses Pakistan Captain For A Duck In 1st ODI

Babar Azam was trapped LBW by Mujeeb ur Rahman for a duck.

Babar Azam, Babar Azam Duck, Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Babar Azam Wicket, Babar Azam Out, Babar Azam Memes
Babar Azam (Image Source: Twitter)

Pakistan are up against Afghanistan in the first of the three-match ODI series in Hambantota. The series stands of utmost importance as it will set the tone for teams heading into the Asia Cup. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl. However, they did not get the desired start as Fakhar Zaman was out for two in the first over.

The Men in Green suffered a body blow soon after as Mujeeb ur Rahman trapped Babar Azam LBW for a duck. Babar came into the series on the back of some decent performances in the Lanka Premier League but his experience of playing in the conditions before did not help as he departed for a duck.

Meanwhile, Twitter went berserk as soon as Babar was out for zero.

“We’ll bat first, the pitch looks a bit dry so it will be good to get some runs on the board. We just need to believe in ourselves and play with a clear mindset. We have our ideas locked in for the Asia Cup and the World Cup, but there are still a few youngsters we want to try, that’s why we have a squad of 18,” said Babar Azam at the toss.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf










