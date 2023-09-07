Home

Sports

Babar Azam Vouches to Give 100 Per Cent vs India in Asia Cup Super 4 Match

Pakistan will start favourites against India on September 10 in Colombo in the Asia Cup Super 4 match.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam reacts. (Image: Twitter)

Multan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam was happy after his team managed to beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the opening Super 4 game in Multan on Wednesday. Having taken a step closer to making the summit clash, Babar spoke about the upcoming match against India at the post-match presentation. Claiming that the win against Bangladesh would give his side confidence, Babar vouched that Pakistan would give their 100 per cent versus India.

“This win will give us confidence, we are always ready for a big match. We will give our 100% in the next match,” said Babar at the post-match presentation.

“oo much heat, but full credit to the fast bowlers. First Shaheen and then Haris Rauf. We planned on picking Faheem because we saw the pitches here, there was grass on it and we like that also. Always when we play here, the crowd supports us and I hope all of them enjoyed this match,” he also said.

Pakistan were clinical in their approach against Bangladesh. Shakib-al-Hasan won the toss and opted to bat. Apart from the captain, the rest did not get going and that meant Bangladesh bundled out for a paltry 193. Haris Rauf with four wickets was the pick of the bowlers, while Naseem Shah returned with three scalps.

Pakistan playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh playing 11: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain,, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud















