 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
10.1 C
New York

Babar Panauti Hai – Netizens Slams Pakistan Captain After 5th T20I Loss Against New Zealand

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 4 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Babar Panauti Hai’-Netizens Slams Pakistan Captain After 5th T20I Loss Against New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam who is going through a purple patch in his career unable to fire runs from his bat and got out after making 19 runs in 18 balls.

'Babar Panauti Hai'-Netizens Slams Pakistan Captain After 5th T20I Loss Against New Zealand
‘Babar Panauti Hai’-Netizens Slams Pakistan Captain After 5th T20I Loss Against New Zealand

Pakistan: New Zealand beat Pakistan in the fifth T20I by six wickets and leveled the five-match series at 2-2. It was Mark Chapman’s maiden ton who helped the visitors to win the match at Rawalpindi on Monday.

The 28-year-old smashed a 57-ball 104 to anchor the innings for Blackcaps from a precarious 73-4 to chase down a stiff target of 194 with four balls to spare.

Mohammad Rizwan missed a century by two runs, but still guided Pakistan to a solid 193-5 in their 20 overs. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Babar Azam who is going through a purple patch in his career unable to fire runs from his bat and got out after making 19 runs in 18 balls.

Netizens started trolling the Pakistan skipper for his captaincy and here are the viral tweets:

Pakistan will now play five match ODI series against New Zealand which will start from 27 April and the first match will be played at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.




Published Date: April 25, 2023 7:57 AM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

.

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh