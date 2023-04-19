Home

Sports

IPL 2023: ‘Back What You Practise Every Game’, Arjun Tendulkar Reveals Dad Sachin Tendulkar’s Advise After Shining For MI Against SRH

The left-arm pacer came up with a number of variations as he conceded only 4 runs in the 20th over and took the wicket of SRH’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

IPL 2023: Back What You Practise Every Game, Arjun Tendulkar Reveals Dad Sachin Tendulkar Advise After Shining For MI Against SRH. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar lived up to his father’s expectations and surname as the 23-year old defended 20 runs in the final over for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday as the Paltans ran out winners by 14 runs.

The left-arm pacer came up with a number of variations as he conceded only 4 runs in the 20th over and took the wicket of SRH’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

At the post-match interaction, when asked about the kind of advise he gets from his father- Arjun revealed that senior Tendulkar always tells him to back what he practises for every game.

”We (Sachin Tendulkar and him) talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game”, he told.

”Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side. I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best. I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it’s a bonus, if it doesn’t, so be it”, he further added.

The 23-year old ended with figures 2.5-18-1 and in two matches he has conceded so far 35 runs in 29 balls he bowled. Mumbai Indians now face Gujarat Titans on 25th April.











